BioAlliance Pharma signs deal with EMS for Sitavig in Brazil

French oncology specialist BioAlliance Pharma SA (Euronext Paris: BIO) has announced a license agreement for Sitavig (acyclovir Lauriad) with Brazil’s largest pharma company EMS for commercialization rights in Brazil.

Approved in the treatment of recurrent labial herpes, Sitavig is already registered in the USA and in 10 major European countries. Under this agreement, EMS will support Sitavig registration towards ANVISA, the Brazilian regulatory authority.

BioAlliance Pharma will receive revenues based on double-digit transfer price, as well as some payments upon regulatory milestones. This agreement is the first executed sinceBioAlliancePharmareceived COFACE guarantee, thatcovers a large part of the costs related to such export activities in emerging countries. This agreement is matching BioAlliance Pharma strategy aiming to optimizeSitavig value and potential revenues through licensing agreements, while dedicating its efforts and resources on the development of the orphan oncology pipeline, growth driver of the company for the future.