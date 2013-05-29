BioAlliance Pharma' Sitavig shows marked efficacy in treating cold sores

French drugmaker BioAlliance Pharma (Euronext Paris: BIO) has presented positive results of the pharmacokinetic and pharmacodynamic study on Sitavig (acyclovir Lauriad) in the treatment of labial herpes (cold sores) at the 10th spring symposium of the European Academy of Dermatology and Venereology in Cracow, Poland.
“This study has shown that Sitavig, a mucoadhesive buccal tablet, delivers early, very high and prolonged concentrations of acyclovir at the replication site of the herpes virus. Salivary and labial acyclovir concentrations are markedly over those obtained with the other antiviral drugs,” commented Pierre Attali, chief operating officer of BioAlliance Pharma in charge of strategy and medical affairs, adding: “This pharmacokinetic profile supported the rationale for a single administration of Sitavig to treat cold sores as soon as the first signs or symptoms occur.”
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
| Headless Content Management with Blaze