Biogen and AbbVie release Phase III data for MS treatment

Pharmaceutical
17 June 2014
US biotech firm Biogen Idec (Nasdaq: BIIB) and US drugmaker AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) have announced positive top-line results from the Phase III DECIDE clinical trial, evaluating the superiority of once-monthly, subcutaneous daclizumab high-yield process (DAC HYP) when compared to intramuscular interferon beta-1a (IFN beta-1a), as a potential treatment for relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis (RRMS).

Results showed that DAC HYP was superior on the study’s primary endpoint, demonstrating a statistically significant 45% reduction in annualized relapse rate (ARR) compared to IFN beta-1a (p<0.0001).

Gilmore O’Neill, vice president, global neurology clinical development,at Biogen Idec, said: “The results of the DECIDE study are compelling, with DAC HYP demonstrating robust efficacy compared to a current standard of MS care. As a potential once-monthly therapy with a novel mechanism of action, we believe that, if approved, DAC HYP will be an important treatment option for people living with MS.”

