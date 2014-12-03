Biogen shares rise as it pledges to progress Alzheimer’s drug

US biotech firm Biogen Idec (Nasdaq: BIIB) has said that it will pursue a Phase III program for its Alzheimer’s disease drug BIIB037 following a successful Phase Ib trial.

In the earlier trial, BIIB037 reduced beta amyloid in the brain and improved cognition versus placebo in patients with early signs of the disease 54 weeks after starting treatment. The company said that the results come from an interim analysis of about 200 patients in the study and showed that BIIB037 reduced amyloid levels in the brain.

Doug Williams, executive vice president of R&D, said most cases of ARIA, which were also observed among some patients who received placebo, were mild to moderate. Full data from the study will be presented at a future medical meeting.