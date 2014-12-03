Biogen shares rise as it pledges to progress Alzheimer’s drug

US biotech firm Biogen Idec (Nasdaq: BIIB) has said that it will pursue a Phase III program for its Alzheimer’s disease drug BIIB037 following a successful Phase Ib trial.
In the earlier trial, BIIB037 reduced beta amyloid in the brain and improved cognition versus placebo in patients with early signs of the disease 54 weeks after starting treatment. The company said that the results come from an interim analysis of about 200 patients in the study and showed that BIIB037 reduced amyloid levels in the brain.
Doug Williams, executive vice president of R&D, said most cases of ARIA, which were also observed among some patients who received placebo, were mild to moderate. Full data from the study will be presented at a future medical meeting.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze