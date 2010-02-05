BioMarin to acquire LEAD Therapeutics for $18 million plus $68 million more on milestone

California, USA-based BioMarin Pharmaceutical has entered into a stock purchase agreement to acquire LEAD Therapeutics, a small private drug discovery and early stage development company with key compound LT-673, an orally available poly (ADP-ribose) polymerase (PARP) inhibitor for the treatment of patients with rare, genetically defined cancers.

Under the terms of the deal, BioMarin will pay LEAD' stockholders $18 million upfront and an additional $11 million upon acceptance of the Investigational New Drug filing (expected by the end of 2010), and up to $68 million for development and launch milestones for LT-673. As a result of this acquisition, BioMarin expects to incur approximately $11.0 to $13.0 million in operating expenses and acquisition related charges in 2010. Subject to customary closing conditions, the acquisition is expected to be completed by mid-February 2010.