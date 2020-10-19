BioSpecifics rockets on news of a takeover deal

USA-based BioSpecifics Technologies (Nasdaq: BSTC) announced today that it has entered into a definitive merger agreement under which it will be acquired by Ireland-headquartered Endo International (Nasdaq: ENDP), sending the firm’s shares soaring 44.4% to $88.20 in pre-market trading, while those of Endo dipped 1.8% to $4.89.
The estimated equity value is around $658.0 million ($540.0 million in enterprise value net of cash on hand), or $88.50 per share in cash. The transaction was unanimously approved by both BioSpecifics' and Endo's boards of directors and is anticipated to close during the fourth quarter of 2020.
Endo has had a strategic relationship with BioSpecifics since 2004. Under the terms of the relationship, BioSpecifics receives a royalty stream from Endo related to Endo's collagenase-based therapies, which currently include Xiaflex (collagenase clostridium histolyticum), marketed by Endo for the treatment of Dupuytren's contracture and Peyronie's disease, and Qwo (collagenase clostridium histolyticum-aaes), the first Food and Drug Administration-approved injectable treatment for cellulite, which is expected to be launched by Endo Aesthetics in Spring 2021.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze