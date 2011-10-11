Biostar to acquire Chinese firm Shaanxi Weinan for $9.6 million

USA-based Biostar Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq GM: BSPM) announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Shaanxi Aoxing Pharmaceutical, has entered into a share transfer agreement to acquire Shaanxi Weinan Huaren Pharmaceuticals. The aggregate purchase price is RMB 61 million renminbi (around $9.62million), all cash and payable in several tranches.
Shaanxi Weinan owns approvals and permits for a portfolio of 86 drugs and one health product, all of which, following the completion of this acquisition, will be added to the company's current drug portfolio. The company anticipates completing this acquisition on or before October 31, after all the closing conditions are met
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