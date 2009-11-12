Biota acquires antibacterial assets of Prolysis and of MaxThera

Australia's Biota Holdings announced two deals this morning that will greatly expand its pipeline of potentially life-saving drugs after agreeing to buy two life-sciences businesses, UK-based Prolysis and USA-based MaxThera.



The company, which developed the anti-flu drug Relenza marketed by UK drug giant GlaxoSmithKline, also confirmed at its annual meeting this morning it had plenty of cash in the bank to deliver on a promised $20 million capital return to shareholders.



Under the terms of its agreement with Prolysis, an antibacterial drug discovery company, Biota will acquire the key assets and programs for:

' A$10.8m ($9.9 million) as Biota ordinary shares, of which 60% will be subject to a 12 month escrow period; and

' The ability to receive up to a 15% share in all milestone and royalties earned on commercialization with Biota retaining all upfront payments on licensed programs.