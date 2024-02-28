Singulair black box warning "insufficient," says New York State AG

Riding high after a high-profile victory over erstwhile US President Donald Trump, New York Attorney General Letitia James has set her sights on another emotive issue - the safety of certain medicines given to children.

In particular, Ms James has raised concerns over the potential side effects of Singulair (montelukast), an asthma med developed by Merck & Co (NYSE: MRK) and now an Organon (NYSE: OGN) product.