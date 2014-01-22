Thursday 8 January 2026

Bladder cancer market to witness moderate growth by 2017, despite anticipated launch of EOoquin

Pharmaceutical
22 January 2014
The bladder cancer therapeutics market in the six major countries is forecast to climb from $239.3 million in 2012 to $297.5 million by 2017, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.5%, says a new report from research and consulting firm GlobalData.

According to the company’s latest report covering the USA, France, Germany, Italy, Spain and the UK, the US market will continue to generate the majority of sales, with its revenue increasing from $139.4 million in 2012 to $181.1 million by 2017, at a CAGR of 5.4%. This is due to the presence of higher-priced drugs in the US market, as opposed to other countries.

GlobalData expects the worldwide sales of US pharma company Spectrum Pharmaceuticals’ (Nasdaq: SPPI) EOquin (apaziquone for intravesical instillation) to reach $13.2 million in 2016, before almost doubling to $26.1 million by 2017, accounting for 8.8% of sales in that year. Early last year, Spectrum reacquired all rights to the drug from partner Allergan (NYSE: AGN) and at the time was in discussion with the US Food and Drug Administration on a regulatory filing (The Pharma Letter February 3, 2013).

