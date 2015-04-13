Blend Therapeutics appoints Drew Fromkin as president and chief executive

Oncology specialist Blend Therapeutics has appointed Drew Fromkin as president and chief executive.

He will also sit on the company’s board of directors. Mr Fromkin previously served as president and chief executive of Clinical Data Inc until its acquisition by Forest Laboratories (NYSE: FRX). He has more than 25 years of experience leading private and public healthcare companies through all stages of growth.

Omid Farokhzad, founder and chairman of Blend, said: “We are very excited to work with Drew who is a highly strategic, energetic and visionary executive to build Blend into an important oncology company on a path to bringing innovative cancer treatments to patients.”