Thursday 8 January 2026

Blend Therapeutics names former GSK VP Richard Wooster as chief scientific officer

Pharmaceutical
7 January 2014
wooster-big

US biopharmaceutical company Blend Therapeutics has appointed pharmaceutical industry veteran Richard Wooster as chief scientific officer.

Dr Wooster (pictured) will be responsible for leading the company’s research and development strategy and clinical operations as its lead drug candidates focused on oncology advance toward clinical development.

Mark Iwicki, president and chief executive of Blend Therapeutics, said: “We are extremely pleased that Richard has joined our team to lead the discovery and development of Blend’s innovative drug candidates, which in the near term are focused on the treatment of cancer, an area of Richard’s core expertise. His extensive leadership, strategic and technical experience at the highest levels in cancer genetics and pharmaceutical drug discovery and development will be a great asset to the company to drive innovation and our partnering activities. Richard’s impact from the discovery of mutations in BRCA2 and BRAF, passion to develop personalized medicines, and innovation in drug discovery align perfectly with Blend’s objectives. ”

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Company News Directory



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Investment to speed development of TECregen’s thymopoietic biologics
Biotechnology
Investment to speed development of TECregen’s thymopoietic biologics
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
$160 million Series A round for Alveus
8 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
NAMs and the pragmatic path to safer first-in-human studies
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
Beacon Therapeutics’ Series C financing raises over $75 million
8 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Santhera licenses Agamree to Nxera Pharma
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
InduPro Therapeutics inks oncology collaboration with Lilly
8 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
TECregen banks $12.5 million for thymus regeneration tech
8 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Scenic Biotech
A clinical-stage biotech based in Amsterdam, specializing in "modifier therapy"—an approach that targets genes other than the primary disease-causing one, to restore cellular balance.


More Features in Pharmaceutical

NAMs and the pragmatic path to safer first-in-human studies
8 January 2026
Santhera licenses Agamree to Nxera Pharma
8 January 2026
TECregen banks $12.5 million for thymus regeneration tech
8 January 2026
Engitix adds $25m to fuel ECM-driven push in cancer and fibrosis
8 January 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze