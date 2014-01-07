Blend Therapeutics names former GSK VP Richard Wooster as chief scientific officer

US biopharmaceutical company Blend Therapeutics has appointed pharmaceutical industry veteran Richard Wooster as chief scientific officer.
Dr Wooster (pictured) will be responsible for leading the company’s research and development strategy and clinical operations as its lead drug candidates focused on oncology advance toward clinical development.
Mark Iwicki, president and chief executive of Blend Therapeutics, said: “We are extremely pleased that Richard has joined our team to lead the discovery and development of Blend’s innovative drug candidates, which in the near term are focused on the treatment of cancer, an area of Richard’s core expertise. His extensive leadership, strategic and technical experience at the highest levels in cancer genetics and pharmaceutical drug discovery and development will be a great asset to the company to drive innovation and our partnering activities. Richard’s impact from the discovery of mutations in BRCA2 and BRAF, passion to develop personalized medicines, and innovation in drug discovery align perfectly with Blend’s objectives. ”
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze