Blend Therapeutics names former GSK VP Richard Wooster as chief scientific officer

US biopharmaceutical company Blend Therapeutics has appointed pharmaceutical industry veteran Richard Wooster as chief scientific officer.

Dr Wooster (pictured) will be responsible for leading the company’s research and development strategy and clinical operations as its lead drug candidates focused on oncology advance toward clinical development.

Mark Iwicki, president and chief executive of Blend Therapeutics, said: “We are extremely pleased that Richard has joined our team to lead the discovery and development of Blend’s innovative drug candidates, which in the near term are focused on the treatment of cancer, an area of Richard’s core expertise. His extensive leadership, strategic and technical experience at the highest levels in cancer genetics and pharmaceutical drug discovery and development will be a great asset to the company to drive innovation and our partnering activities. Richard’s impact from the discovery of mutations in BRCA2 and BRAF, passion to develop personalized medicines, and innovation in drug discovery align perfectly with Blend’s objectives. ”