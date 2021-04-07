Blockchain and the COVID-19 vaccine rollout

Hannah Schofield, associate at Hogan Lovells, considers the option of utilizing blockchain technology for accurate tracking and monitoring in an Expert View piece.

The UK has one of the world’s most advanced COVID-19 vaccine roll-out programs. More than 20 million people have now received their first COVID-19 vaccination in the UK and more than 800,000 have received their second dose. According to a UK government press release, the vaccines are now being administered at 267 hospitals, 1,034 local vaccination sites, 90 vaccination centers and 194 community pharmacies1.

The sheer scale of what is being delivered is completely unprecedented, and with it comes an even greater need to ensure that the rapid rollout is accurately monitored, and effectively and safely delivered.