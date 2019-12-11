Blow for Correvio as FDA panel votes against heart drug

A key advisory panel at the US Food and Drug Administration has recommended against approving heart med Brinavess (vernakalant hydrochloride), voting 11 against and two in favor.

The news shaved around 60% off the value of Correvio (Nasdaq: CORP) stock in pre-market trading on Wednesday.

While the FDA is not obligated to follow the outcome, it usually does. The target action date for a decision is December 24, 2019.