BMG Pharma and Julphar in women's health licensing deal

Italian specialty drugmaker BMG Pharma and United Arab Emirates-based Julphar - Gulf Pharmaceutical Industries have entered a partnership for the commercialization of proprietary technology products in women's health under the BMG Ginoxil brand in the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region.
Under the terms of the license and supply agreement, Julphar will exclusively register and commercialize BMG's highly innovative gynecological products. Financial terms of the collaboration were not disclosed.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
| Headless Content Management with Blaze