BMG Pharma and Julphar in women's health licensing deal

Italian specialty drugmaker BMG Pharma and United Arab Emirates-based Julphar - Gulf Pharmaceutical Industries have entered a partnership for the commercialization of proprietary technology products in women's health under the BMG Ginoxil brand in the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region.

Under the terms of the license and supply agreement, Julphar will exclusively register and commercialize BMG's highly innovative gynecological products. Financial terms of the collaboration were not disclosed.