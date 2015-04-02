BMJ publishes research suggesting paracetamol is "ineffective" in low back pain

Research published by the British Medical Journal has suggested that paracetamol provides “minimal short-term benefit” in osteoarthritis, and is “ineffective” in treating low back pain.

Study authors analyzed data from 13 randomized studies, and concluded that the data suggested recommendations to use paracetamol in these patients should be re-evaluated. The results showed that paracetamol is inefficient in reducing pain intensity and disability or improving short-term quality of life in patients with low back pain. In hip or knee osteoarthritis, there was evidence that the drug provides a significant but not clinically important effect on short-term pain and disability.

The study also suggests that placebo has an intrinsic therapeutic utility in the management of patients with non-specific low back pain that could be equivalent to the use of paracetamol.