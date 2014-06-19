Boehringer and Lilly re-file empagliflozin NDA with FDA

The US subsidiary of German family-owned drugmaker Boehringer Ingelheim and pharma major Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) have resubmitted a New Drug Application for the investigational sodium glucose co-transporter-2 (SGLT2) inhibitor empagliflozin for the treatment of adults with type 2 diabetes to the US Food and Drug Administration.
The Class 1 resubmission follows a complete response letter issued by the FDA that referenced previously observed deficiencies at a Boehringer Ingelheim facility where empagliflozin will be manufactured. The FDA did not ask Boehringer Ingelheim to complete any new clinical trials to support the approval of the application.
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