Thursday 18 June 2026

Boehringer caps US patient out-of-pocket costs for its inhaler portfolio

Pharmaceutical
7 March 2024
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The US subsidiary of Germany’s family-owned drug major Boehringer Ingelheim today said it will cap out-of-pocket costs at $35 per month for eligible patients for all the company’s inhaler products.

Boehringer’s new program will dramatically decrease costs at the pharmacy counter for the most vulnerable patients, including those who are uninsured or underinsured. This reinforces the company’s long-standing commitment to ensure access to important medicines for patients.

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