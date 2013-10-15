Boehringer files for EU approval of nintedanib

German family-owned drug major Boehringer Ingelheim said this morning that it has submitted a Marketing Authorization Application to the European Medicines Agency for the approval of its oral triple angiokinase inhibitor nintedanib, in combination with docetaxel, for the treatment of patients with locally advanced, metastatic or recurrent non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) of adenocarcinoma tumor histology after first line chemotherapy.

Nintedanib, when added to chemotherapy, is the first lung cancer treatment that extended patient survival beyond one year in a broad population of adenocarcinoma patients, after initial chemotherapy had failed.

Second cancer drug from Boehringer