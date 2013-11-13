Boehringer Ingelheim files for expanded EU indication for Respimat

German independent drug major Boehringer Ingelheim has submitted an applications to extend the indication for the use of tiotropium (Spiriva) Respimat to the treatment of asthma in adults aged 18 years and over in the European Union.
Tiotropium is already approved for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), with comprehensive clinical trial data from more than 190 tiotropium COPD trials. Spiriva is Boehringer’s best-selling drug, generating first-half 2013 sales of 1.83 billion euros ($2.44 billion) for the company.
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