Boehringer Ingelheim invests 100 million euros to expanded Respimat production, as it's launched in UK

German family-owned pharma major Boehringer Ingelheim is investing more than 100 million euros ($127 million) at its Dortmund site to expand production capacity for the Respimat inhaler to 44 million units per year. With this expansion, the research-driven company is creating around 100 new jobs on site.
“The Respimat is a success story – for Boehringer Ingelheim and for the patients,” explained Dr Wolfgang Baiker, member of the board of managing directors at Boehringer Ingelheim responsible for Operations, adding: “We want to continue this success story. The Respimat inhaler will also in future be the inhalation device for applying our respiratory medications.”
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze