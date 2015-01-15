Boehringer Ingelheim, Janssen and Novartis among partners teaming up for Alzheimer's research

German family-owned drug major Boehringer Ingelheim is one of 35 partners from industry and academia who have come together to test innovative treatments for the prevention of Alzheimer’s dementia.

The European Prevention of Alzheimer’s Dementia (EPAD) Initiative is a five-year program as part of the Innovative Medicines Initiative, the joint undertaking between the EUuropean Union and the European Federation of Pharmaceutical Industries and Associations (EFPIA).

Partners include Novartis (NOVN: VX), Janssen, a subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ), and Amgen (Nasdaq: AMGN).