Boehringer Ingelheim names new head for US pharma business

Boehringer Ingelheim said today it has recently welcomed Yew Looi Liew (YL) as the newly-appointed president of US Human Pharma at its US headquarters, Boehringer Ingelheim Pharmaceuticals based in Ridgefield, CT, which is the German family-owned drug major’s largest US subsidiary.
Mr Liew, formerly the corporate senior vice president and head of Human Pharma for BI’s Emerging Markets region, succeeds Jean-Michel Boers. In his new role, Mr Liew is responsible for ensuring the successful development of the current human pharma portfolio and preparing the organization for future launches.
“I am energized by the passion YL brings to Boehringer Ingelheim every day to help transform the lives of patients,” said Jean-Michel Boers, president and chief executive and US country managing director, Boehringer Ingelheim USA Corp. “Having witnessed the rapid growth of the Emerging Markets region under his leadership, I look forward to the positive impact he will have on the continued successful development of our current cardiovascular & metabolic, respiratory and specialty care franchises, and the future growth of our pipeline,” he added.
