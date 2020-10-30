Sunday 11 January 2026

Boehringer Ingelheim names new head for US pharma business

Pharmaceutical
30 October 2020
boehringer_headquarters_flags_large

Boehringer Ingelheim said today it has recently welcomed Yew Looi Liew (YL) as the newly-appointed president of US Human Pharma at its US headquarters, Boehringer Ingelheim Pharmaceuticals based in Ridgefield, CT, which is the German family-owned drug major’s largest US subsidiary.

Mr Liew, formerly the corporate senior vice president and head of Human Pharma for BI’s Emerging Markets region, succeeds Jean-Michel Boers. In his new role, Mr Liew is responsible for ensuring the successful development of the current human pharma portfolio and preparing the organization for future launches.

“I am energized by the passion YL brings to Boehringer Ingelheim every day to help transform the lives of patients,” said Jean-Michel Boers, president and chief executive and US country managing director, Boehringer Ingelheim USA Corp. “Having witnessed the rapid growth of the Emerging Markets region under his leadership, I look forward to the positive impact he will have on the continued successful development of our current cardiovascular & metabolic, respiratory and specialty care franchises, and the future growth of our pipeline,” he added.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
Boehringer expands collaboration with Oxford BioTherapeutics
14 October 2020
Pharmaceutical
Strong first-half results from Boehringer Ingelheim
3 August 2020
Pharmaceutical
Long-term data supports Ofev use in rare autoimmune disease
6 November 2020
Biotechnology
Adrenomed appoints former BI exec as CEO
4 January 2021




More ones to watch >




Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Biotechnology
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Beacon Therapeutics
An ophthalmic gene therapy company with operations spanning the United Kingdom and the United States, with a corporate base in London and a U.S. presence in the Cambridge, Massachusetts area. The company develops retinal gene therapies intended for global clinical development.


More Features in Pharmaceutical

Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026
Vanda’s sNDA for Hetlioz rejected again by FDA
9 January 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze