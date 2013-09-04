Thursday 8 January 2026

Boehringer Ingelheim plans to expand body of evidence for Pradaxa

4 September 2013

German family-owned drug major Boehringer Ingelheim has announced new milestones for the novel oral anticoagulant Pradaxa (dabigatran etexilate) with over two million patient-years of experience in all licensed indications globally.

Pradaxa, which is currently approved in over 100 countries for the prevention of stroke and systemic embolism in patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation and primary prevention of VTE following total hip replacement or total knee replacement surgery, generated net sales of 612 million euros ($807 million) in the first half of 2013.

In addition, the company confirms research currently underway for Pradaxa in new cardiovascular patient populations, as well as robust plans to gather real-world evidence in patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation (NVAF). These plans are the cornerstone of an initiative to expand the scientific knowledge of stroke prevention and interventional cardiology with Pradaxa, and demonstrate Boehringer Ingelheim’s leadership and commitment to innovative solutions for patients and health care providers, the company said.

