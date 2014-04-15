Boehringer Ingelheim posts 2013 financials with currency adjusted sales up 1.4%

German family-owned drug major Boehringer Ingelheim today posted financial results for 2013, noting that, despite some challenges, the company succeeded in increasing its operating income and the return on net sales.

Boehringer Ingelheim generated net sales of around 14.1 billion euros ($19.58 billion), which represents an increase of 1.4%, currency-adjusted (-4.3% in euro terms). This resulted in a 2.4 percentage point improvement in the return on net sales to 15%. For the current financial year, the company expects net sales to remain at a comparable level to that of 2013.

"2013 was for Boehringer Ingelheim a year marked by many successes and some challenges," said Andreas Barner, chairman of the board of managing directors at today's Annual Press Conference in Ingelheim.