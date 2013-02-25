Boehringer Ingelheim presents positive efficacy data for tiotropium in asthma patients

German family-owned drug major Boehringer Ingelheim presented a new subset of data from the Phase III UniTinA-asthma program relating to its already-marketed drug Spiriva (tiotropium) at the 2013 American Academy of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology annual meeting in San Antonio, Texas.

In pre-specified subgroups from two paired clinical trials, tiotropium delivered once daily via the Respimat inhaler improved lung function and asthma control, as defined by a decrease in asthma exacerbations or worsening of asthma, in patients with poorly controlled asthma, irrespective of their allergic status. Patients included in the study remained symptomatic despite current treatment with at least high dose inhaled corticosteroids (ICS) and long-acting beta agonists (LABA).