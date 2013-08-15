Boehringer Ingelheim remains on growth path, despite difficult scenario

Family-owned German drug major Boehringer Ingelheim says it grew further in the first half of 2013, despite difficult overall conditions. Net sales rose by 3.1%, currency-adjusted, compared to the same period in the previous year, to around 7.1 billion euros ($9.58 billion), a 0.7% dip in euro terms.
The main growth drivers, according to the company, were the oral anticoagulant Pradaxa (dabigatran etexilate), Trajenta (linagliptin), for type 2 diabetes, and Spiriva (tiotropium), for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).
“The first half year was marked by numerous challenges, like the continuous cost pressure in health care systems, and not only in Europe. The global market in prescription medicines - the most relevant to Boehringer Ingelheim - has almost stagnated in the first quarter,“ said Andreas Barner, chairman of the board of managing directors, presenting Boehringer’s business results for the first six months of 2013.
