Boehringer Ingelheim’s 2014 sales dip, but says it is poised for growth

Germany family-owned pharma major Boehringer Ingelheim this morning reports full-year 2014 results, showing the company generated net sales of around 13.3 billion euros ($14.3 billion), which, currency-adjusted, represented a decline of 3.2 % (-5.3% in euro terms).
This resulted in an operating income of some 2.1 billion euros, up just 1%, and a return on net sales of 16.1% (compared with 15% in 2013). For the current financial year, the company expects a moderate increase in net sales compared with the previous year.
With numerous marketing authorizations for medicines and product launches in 2014, the research-driven pharmaceutical company Boehringer Ingelheim is now positioned for future growth, the company stated.
