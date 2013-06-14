Boehringer Ingelheim's all-oral interferon-free combination achieved 95% viral cure rates in genotype-1b hepatitis C

New data from German family-owned drug major Boehringer Ingelheim’s interferon-free SOUND-C3, presented during the APASL Liver Week in Singapore, showed strong results for the firm’s investigational all-oral interferon-free combination in the treatment of genotype-1b hepatitis patients.

The Phase IIb study investigated the efficacy and safety of faldaprevir and deleobuvir (BI 207127) plus ribavirin in treatment-naive patients with genotype-1b (GT-1b) hepatitis C virus (HCV), one of the most common types of HCV globally.

Results showed that 95% of genotype-1b (GT-1b) infected patients (19/20) who received BI’s interferon-free combination therapy achieved viral cure after 16 weeks of treatment. 20% (4/20) of GT-1b patients in the study had liver cirrhosis (an advanced form of liver disease), all of whom achieved viral cure. Viral cure was defined as a sustained viral response 12 weeks after completion of treatment (SVR12). In contrast, patients with genotype-1a (GT-1a) infection and host IL28b type CC (n=12) had a lower viral response of 17% SVR12 (2/12), suggesting a need for treatment of greater intensity for this population and confirming the decision to focus on GT-1b patients in Phase III trials.