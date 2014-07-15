Boehringer Ingelheim’s Pradaxa available in UK for DVT

German family-owned drug major Boehringer Ingelheim says that Pradaxa (dabigatran etexilate) will be commercially available in the UK from today for the treatment and prevention of deep vein thrombosis (DVT) and pulmonary embolism (PE).

Pradaxa gained approval from the European Medicines Agency in early June and was granted approval for the same indication by the US Food and Drug Administration earlier this year.

Charles de Wet, UK medical director at Boehringer Ingelheim, said: “We are delighted at the European Commission's decision to approve Pradaxa as it has demonstrated efficacy in the treatment of DVT and PE and prevention of recurrence, while also offering convenience through a fixed dose regimen that doesn't require routine anticoagulation monitoring. We are confident this decision will be similarly welcomed by both patients and clinicians."