Boehringer Ingelheim sees 1st-half sales grow 5.8%

Following a successful financial year 2020, German family-owned pharma major Boehringer Ingelheim says it has continued its positive trend in the first half of 2021.

In the first six months, the company generated net sales of 9.8 billion euros ($11.6 billion), up 5.8% (year on year and adjusted for currency effects). All three business areas (Human Pharma, Animal Health, Biopharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing) contributed to the net sales growth.

“Together with our employees, we achieved solid financial results in the first half of the year, even when the COVID-19 pandemic continues to have an impact,” said Michael Schmelmer, a member of the board of managing directors with responsibility for Finance & Group Functions. “We see that in a lot of countries, people avoid seeing their doctors because of COVID-19, even if they are in urgent need of diagnosis and treatment. This non-treatment poses a serious medical problem, which we must take into consideration even more when fighting the pandemic,” he warned.