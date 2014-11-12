Friday 9 January 2026

Boehringer Ingelheim start Phase III trial on idarucizumab as antidote to Pradaxa

Pharmaceutical
12 November 2014
boehringer-ingelheim-big

German family-owned drug major Boehringer Ingelheim has initiated a global Phase III study on idarucizumab, in clinical settings where Pradaxa (dabigatran etexilate mesylate) patients may require emergency intervention or experience an uncontrolled or life-threatening bleed.

This is the first trial to investigate an antidote in patients actively being treated with a newer oral anticoagulant. Idarucizumab is being studied as a specific Pradaxa antidote.

Sabine Luik, senior vice president, medicine and regulatory affairs at Boehringer Ingelheim, said: “This trial is the next step in the development of idarucizumab, which began prior to regulatory approval of Pradaxa in 2010. While Pradaxa’s favorable risk-benefit profile has been well-established in clinical trials and reinforced through real-world analyses without an antidote, BI is committed to offering health care providers an additional therapeutic option to be considered should a patient require emergency intervention or if a patient experiences uncontrolled bleeding.”

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK





More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Investment to speed development of TECregen’s thymopoietic biologics
Biotechnology
Investment to speed development of TECregen’s thymopoietic biologics
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
$160 million Series A round for Alveus
8 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
NAMs and the pragmatic path to safer first-in-human studies
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
Beacon Therapeutics’ Series C financing raises over $75 million
8 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Santhera licenses Agamree to Nxera Pharma
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
InduPro Therapeutics inks oncology collaboration with Lilly
8 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
TECregen banks $12.5 million for thymus regeneration tech
8 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Scenic Biotech
A clinical-stage biotech based in Amsterdam, specializing in "modifier therapy"—an approach that targets genes other than the primary disease-causing one, to restore cellular balance.


More Features in Pharmaceutical

NAMs and the pragmatic path to safer first-in-human studies
8 January 2026
Santhera licenses Agamree to Nxera Pharma
8 January 2026
TECregen banks $12.5 million for thymus regeneration tech
8 January 2026
Engitix adds $25m to fuel ECM-driven push in cancer and fibrosis
8 January 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze