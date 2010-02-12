Boehringer Ingelheim to buy remainder of SSP for $365 million to expand OTC business in Japan

Boehringer Ingelheim, Germany's largest independent drugmaker, has revealed plans to take full control of Japanese over-the-counter medicines company SSP, by buying the 40% of the firm it does not already own for about $365 million - valuing the total business at more than $900 million - as it looks to expand in the world's second-largest drug market.

Boehringer Ingelheim built up its holding in the Japanese firm in several stages, the first being a 9.2% stake in 1996, the latest in 2001, bringing the total to 60%. SSP is a maker of laxatives (leading brands Surulac and Detofiber), cough medicines, pain killers and other OTC drugs.