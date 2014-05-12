Boehringer Ingelheim to make detailed clinical trial data more widely available

In order to add to scientific and medical progress, family-owned German pharma major Boehringer Ingelheim is engaged in a program to make clinical study data and other clinical study related documents more widely accessible for approved products or after termination of a drug development program.

Clinical study reports and other clinical documents can be requested via the Boehringer Ingelheim website. This will also enable researchers to request access to de-identified patient level study data which form the basis of clinical trial findings.