Boehringer Ingelheim transitions to propellant-free Combivent Respimat; names new BMD member

German family-owned drug major Boehringer Ingelheim said today (May 17) that it is updating health care professionals (HCPs) and patients that the transition to Combivent Respimat (ipratropium bromide and albuterol) Inhalation Spray for the maintenance treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) is nearly complete.

Distribution of Combivent (ipratropium bromide and albuterol sulfate) inhalation aerosol (Combivent MDI) will cease in May, and once the supply runs out, Combivent Respimat will be the only Combivent product available. Combivent Respimat is a unique, propellant-free inhaler that uses a slow-moving mist to deliver the same active ingredient of Combivent MDI. Patients transitioning from Combivent Respimat from Combivent MDI will require a new prescription prior to the transition.