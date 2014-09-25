Boehringer’s Spiriva Respimat OKed by FDA for maintenance treatment of COPD

German family-owned pharma major Boehringer Ingelheim Pharmaceuticals has received US Food and Drug Administration approval for Spiriva Respimat (tiotropium bromide) inhalation spray.
This is for the long-term, once-daily maintenance treatment of bronchospasm associated with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), including chronic bronchitis and emphysema and to reduce exacerbations in COPD patients. Boehringer Ingelheim anticipates Spiriva Respimat to be available in January 2015.
Spiriva Respimat has the same active ingredient as Spiriva HandiHaler (tiotropium bromide inhalation powder), which is the number one branded prescription medication for COPD maintenance in the USA. Spiriva HandiHaler will continue to be available as a treatment option.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze