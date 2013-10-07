Boehringer’s US injectables to cease production

USA-based Ben Venue Laboratories, a subsidiary of German family-owned pharma major Boehringer Ingelheim, has decided to cease production by the end of 2013, saying that, despite the ongoing support of the US Food and Drug Administration, the company cannot return to sustainable production.
Ben Venue manufactures numerous products, including drugs that are sold under its own label, Bedford Laboratories. These products include sterile injectable drugs. The company also manufactures drugs for other companies.
Boehringer Ingelheim recognizes the importance of Bedford Laboratories, Ben Venue’s generic sterile injectables business, and is exploring strategic options to try to continue the supply of these products to patients.
