Boehringer says it did well in 2020, despite impact of COVID-19

2020 was a good year for Boehringer Ingelheim, although the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic were omnipresent, said the German family-owned pharma major. All of its businesses contributed positively to net sales and operating income.
Boehringer recorded net sales of 19.57 billion euros ($23.23 billion), a 3% increase compared to the previous year. Foreign currency headwinds had a considerable impact; adjusted for currency effects, net sales rose by 5.6% year on year.
Operating income at group level rose 22.2% to 4.62 billion euros. One-time gains from divestitures supported the operating income. Income after taxes saw a 12.5% year-on-year increase to 3.06 billion euros (2019: 2.72 billion euros).
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze