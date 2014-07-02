Boehringer submits tiotropium + olodaterol Respimat for European approval in COPD

German family-owned pharma major Boehringer Ingelheim says it has submitted Marketing Authorization Applications (MAAs) in 31 European countries for the once-daily fixed-dose combination of tiotropium + olodaterol Respimat as a maintenance bronchodilator treatment for patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).
The applications are based on data from the large Phase III TOviTO clinical trial program. Further regulatory filings in additional countries will be announced in due course.
Tiotropium + olodaterol FDC is an investigational treatment that contains the world’s most prescribed COPD maintenance therapy, tiotropium (Spiriva), combined with olodaterol (Striverdi), a new once-daily and fast-acting LABA, delivered by the Respimat Soft Mist Inhaler.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze