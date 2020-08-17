Bold data support possible COVID-19 antiviral

Canadian clinical-stage biotech Bold Therapeutics has revealed data which it says supports “rapid clinical development” of BOLD-100 as a novel antiviral against COVID-19.
In April, the Vancouver-based firm partnered with the University of Ottawa to explore the potential utility of the candidate as a novel antiviral agent, adding to a range of collaborations with academic centers around the world.
Under development as an anti-cancer drug, BOLD-100 works by blocking stress-induced upregulation of GRP78, which is thought to play a critical role in host recognition, viral entry and viral replication.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze