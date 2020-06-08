Boost for Deciphera's Qinlock weeks after FDA approval

US drugmaker Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: DCPH) has announced that The Lancet Oncology has published results from the INVICTUS Phase III study of Qinlock (ripretinib) in fourth-line gastrointestinal stromal tumor (GIST).

The INVICTUS study met its primary endpoint, demonstrating a statistically-significantly improvement in progression-free survival in patients randomized to Qinlock compared with patients receiving placebo.

"Qinlock establishes a new standard of care for the treatment of fourth-line GIST"