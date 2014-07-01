Friday 9 January 2026

Boston Strategics in-licenses Eisai’s cancer candidate E6201

Pharmaceutical
1 July 2014

US clinical-stage drug R&D company Boston Strategics Corp (BSC) has entered into an exclusive licensing and development agreement with Eisai (TYO: 4523) for the Japanese pharma major’s oncology drug candidate, E6201.

E6201 is a dual-targeted Fms-like tyrosine kinase 3 (FLT3) and MEK inhibitor which has completed a Phase I clinical trial showing preliminary antitumor activity and an acceptable safety profile. Building on a strong scientific rationale supported by recent preclinical data, BSC will undertake a clinical proof-of-concept (PoC) trial in the high unmet need FLT3 mutated acute myelogenous leukemia (AML) patients.

Under this deal with Eisai, BSC has worldwide rights to develop and commercialize E6201 for all oncology indications. Financial terms of the accord were not disclosed.

