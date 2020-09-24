Boxed Warning added to benzodiazepines in the USA

The US Food and Drug Administration has announced it will require a Boxed Warning for benzodiazepines to include the risks of abuse, misuse, addiction, physical dependence and withdrawal reactions.
Designed to help improve their safe use, the agency's most prominent safety warning will come together with class-wide labeling changes for medications which were prescribed over 90 million times in the USA last year.
The most common affected product prescribed in pharmacies is alprazolam, followed by clonazepam and lorazepam.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze