Brain tumor visualization drug approved in Australia

A novel drug which assists neurosurgeons to better visualize and remove malignant brain tumors has been approved by Australia’s Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA).

Until now Gliolan (aminolevulinic acid HCl) has only been available via the federal government’s Special Access Scheme (SAS). It will now be made widely available for use by neurosurgeons to treat patients with high grade glioma, specifically glioblastomamultiforme (GBM), which are tumors that typically have a very poor prognosis.