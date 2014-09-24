Brand India Pharma aims to make the most of a booming domestic pharma industry

India’s pharma exports stood at 90,000 crore rupees ($15 billion) for the year 2013-2014, and are set to cross the 1 lakh crore rupees ($16.4 billion) mark in the current financial year. The Brand India Pharma campaign aims to tap into this value proposition, under the guidance of the Indian Ministry of Commerce and Industry, aiming to showcase the strengths of the Indian pharma industry.

With more than 10,500 manufacturing units and more than 3,000 pharma companies, India is ranked among the top six producers of pharmaceuticals worldwide, and is well-positioned to take advantage of its place in a global landscape.

Aparna Dutt Sharma, chief executive of India Brand Equity Foundation which is running the campaign, said: “The Brand India Pharma campaign has played its part, especially at CPhI Worldwide, consistently positioning India in the premium space and leveraging the platform to create a wider, informed perspective amongst relevant stakeholders.”