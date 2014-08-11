Brazil and Japan sign health cooperation agreement

Brazil's Ministry of Health has signed a memorandum of global cooperation with the government of Japan, writes Juliane Carvalho of Brazil Pharma News.
The goal is to strengthen relations with Japan, bringing positive results for both countries. The agreement covers the areas of regulation, pharmaceutical knowledge and experience sharing about public health systems. The deal between Japan and Brazil aims to develop policies and strategies for health promotion with a focus on the aging populations and the strengthening of human resources in health. The memorandum is part of a comprehensive cooperation signed on August 1 between the two countries, which includes treaties in other areas.
In the field of health promotion with a focus on the aging population, the dialogue between the governments of Brazil and Japan predicts future partnerships. The two countries also intend to carry out joint projects with the goal of promoting healthy lifestyle and disease prevention. Brazil's Health Minister, Arthur Chioro, said: "The process of cooperation between Brazil and Japan can provide many benefits for both nations.”
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze