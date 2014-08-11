Friday 9 January 2026

Brazil and Japan sign health cooperation agreement

Pharmaceutical
11 August 2014
Brazil's Ministry of Health has signed a memorandum of global cooperation with the government of Japan, writes Juliane Carvalho of Brazil Pharma News.

The goal is to strengthen relations with Japan, bringing positive results for both countries. The agreement covers the areas of regulation, pharmaceutical knowledge and experience sharing about public health systems. The deal between Japan and Brazil aims to develop policies and strategies for health promotion with a focus on the aging populations and the strengthening of human resources in health. The memorandum is part of a comprehensive cooperation signed on August 1 between the two countries, which includes treaties in other areas.

In the field of health promotion with a focus on the aging population, the dialogue between the governments of Brazil and Japan predicts future partnerships. The two countries also intend to carry out joint projects with the goal of promoting healthy lifestyle and disease prevention. Brazil's Health Minister, Arthur Chioro, said: "The process of cooperation between Brazil and Japan can provide many benefits for both nations.”

