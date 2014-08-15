Friday 9 January 2026

Brazil plans to update the regulatory framework, expand production of medical products

Pharmaceutical
15 August 2014
The Brazilian Ministry of Health has opened a public consultation to establish the criteria for product development partnerships (PDPs) for the health sector, writes Juliane Carvalho on Brazil Pharma News.

The proposal seeks to consolidate a new regulatory framework adopted by the federal government for the management of partnership agreements between the public and private institutions seeking to produce medicines, medical equipment and strategic materials for Brazil's Unified Health System (SUS). Among the main advantages is the strengthening of federal government management and the determination of deadlines for companies to submit their proposals for technology transfers. The proposed regulation will be available for public comments until August 28.

"We are consolidating this policy into a single legislative instrument and strengthening the security and governance of the entire product development partnerships process. The Ordinance sets up a state policy in which decisions are made between the ministries,” said Health Minister Arthur Chioro.

