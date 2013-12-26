Brazil’s ANS expands mandatory coverage for 29 genetic diseases

The Brazilian National Health Agency (ANS) has authorized the criteria for the appropriate use of technology in the screening and treatment of 29 genetic diseases, writes Juliane Carvalho on Brazil Pharma News.

The measure expands mandatory coverage using more complex tests, and benefits 42.5 million users of individual and group supplemental medical plans in the country starting on January 2, 2014. The procedures described in ANS Technical Note 876/2013 are being published by the ANS and will be offered by health plans starting on January 2, 2014.

An example of a genetic test that will be mandatory coverage is the BRCA1/BRCA2 gene for detection of hereditary breast and ovarian cancer. Other highlights of the new guidelines are: examination for detection of Lynch (hereditary non-polyposis colorectal cancer ) syndrome, hemophilia A and B and related to the FMR1 gene disorders, such as Fragile X Syndrome, Ataxia / Tremor Syndrome associated with Fragile X and Premature Ovarian Failure.