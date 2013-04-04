Thursday 8 January 2026

Brazil's ANVISA to beef up international inspections

The operations of Brazil’s National Health Surveillance Agency, ANVISA, in international inspections are to be bolstered by local and state health inspectors. As of now, Agency inspections in factories located abroad may be performed by local public health servants trained in Good Manufacturing Practices.

ANVISA Ordinance No 571/2013 provides a list of names of servants operating in the National Health Surveillance System (SNVS), based in local and state health surveillance agencies, who are able to participate in international inspection teams for the agency in medicines, pharmaceutical ingredients and health products.

Decree No 7930/2013, published in February this year, opened the possibility of servants from other federal agencies participating in international inspection teams set up by ANVISA. Based on the Decree, ANVISA published the Ordinance which provides a new opportunity for training local health inspectors in the field and extends the capacity to perform inspections in factories located in other countries.

