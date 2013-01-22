Brazil's atrial fibrillation market expected to grow at 31% pa over next five years

The Brazilian market for atrial fibrillation will increase at a rate of 31% per year from 2011 to 2016, according to advisory firm Decision Resources new Emerging Markets report titled Atrial Fibrillation in Brazil, which finds that this dramatic growth will be fueled by an increased drug-treated population and the proliferation of treatment alternatives for stroke prophylaxis in atrial fibrillation.

According to surveyed Brazilian cardiologists, new branded oral anticoagulants, such as Boehringer Ingelheim’s Pradaxa (dabigatran) and Bayer (BAYN: DE)/Janssen’s Xarelto (rivaroxaban), will capture 79% of Brazil’s atrial fibrillation drug market in 2016, owing to their relatively high prices and superior clinical profiles over warfarin (Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Coumadin, generics) and aspirin.